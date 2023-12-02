He Raised Over $10,000 To Help Pay Off Student Lunch Debts In His Community

When you were in school, did you or someone you know run out of lunch money and accumulate debt in the cafeteria?

Not being able to afford school lunches is a problem that many children in America tragically have to face.

It leaves them feeling upset and insecure, and some children are left hungry in the middle of the day if their school lunch debt is too large.

One magnificent teenager who experienced school lunch debt himself as a child is working hard to prevent students from having to deal with it themselves.

DeJaun Strickland is 15-years-old and lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He loves science and has also created his own comic books. One of DeJuan’s latest passions is giving back to others and making a change in his community.

DeJuan was recently reflecting on a day in the fourth grade when he had accumulated school lunch debt and couldn’t afford a lunch.

Although his mom, Sharron, was thankfully able to pay off his lunch balance the next day, DeJuan started thinking about all the other students in the country who must be stuck in that situation for days or weeks.

Then, at only 14-years-old, DeJuan had the brilliant idea to create a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay off students’ lunch debts at his former elementary school.

At first, he only hoped to raise $500, but after word about his initiative began to spread, he’s raised over $10,000 and has been able to help more schools in his area.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.