He Told His Wife She Needs To Work Overtime To Pay For Food If She Doesn’t Want To Eat Venison

This man and his wife live close to Canada in a cold and wooded part of the country. The closest grocery store to him is 45 minutes away, just to show you how rural their area is.

He pointed out that food is super expensive right now, and because of it, he told his wife that he was going to go hunting for a deer to help feed their family.

This is a truly affordable way to feed himself, his wife, and their two young children, as venison lasts forever and is almost free.

He was able to get a deer, which his wife was fine with when they discussed it, but that all changed after he started cooking the venison to feed their family.

He says venison is the same as any other kind of meat, especially if you season it properly and make things like tacos with it.

His oldest child is completely alright with eating venison, but his youngest child despises it only because his wife does.

“The first time I made some meatloaf with it, my wife commented that it’s Bambi,” he explained. “She doesn’t hate the taste just when she knows it’s deer.”

“I know this because she liked the tacos and then refused to eat it after my wife made another comment about Bambi. She was two tacos in already. My wife doesn’t like to eat it, but I would think she would see that this is to save money, and the food is fine.”

“That our kids need protein, and meat is so expensive right now. I have talked to her before, but she keeps doing it. I want my daughter to actually have some red meat in her diet since we can’t afford to keep buying it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.