He Told His Wife That She Needs To Stop Labeling Foods As “Bad” And Making Comments About Her Appearance Because It’s Beginning To Affect Their Young Daughter

This man is married to a woman named Alice. Sadly, Alice has struggled with an eating disorder for the majority of her life.

Right now, she doesn’t eat foods that contain a high amount of carbs or sugar. Alice’s meals mainly consist of protein and vegetables.

At the beginning of their relationship, she wanted to move toward recovery and improve her feelings about food.

In order to go about this, Alice began therapy, and she also included a doctor in her treatment team, and she was getting a lot better. Luckily, his wife made huge strides, and he made sure to show up for her however she needed him to.

Unfortunately, this changed after she gave birth to their 8 and 10-year-old daughters and struggled to accept her postpartum body. Alice was triggered by the physical changes she experienced and was extremely self-conscious.

“She completely refused to get any help after because she didn’t want to gain weight. I’ve done everything I could to try to help her, but she’s completely against it now,” he said.

During family mealtimes, he and his daughters eat the same thing together, while Alice eats her own version because she only allows herself to consume low-carb, low-fat foods.

As of late, their oldest daughter has started saying that she wants to eat the version of the meal that Alice eats. When he asks their daughter why, she essentially parrots what Alice has said.

“One night, we were having rice, salmon, and veggies for dinner. My daughter said, ‘Dad, don’t put rice on my plate. I’ll be bloated tomorrow.’ I asked her why she said that, and she couldn’t give me an answer,” he explained.

