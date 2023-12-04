Her Best Friend Has Always Liked Her Boyfriend And Actually Photoshopped Text Messages To Make It Look Like They Were Having An Affair And That Her Boyfriend Was The Father Of Her Friend’s Baby

This 28-year-old woman has been in a relationship with a man named Jake, also 28, for three years.

The two of them met in college. She was best friends with a woman named Sarah, 28, and they met while they were in grade school.

Throughout the years, she and Sarah attended the same high school, as well as the same college. Sarah also met Jake at their school, and she actually had a crush on him right after meeting him.

However, Jake didn’t reciprocate those feelings, but he was still cordial with her. Over time, he became friends with both her and Sarah.

Jake introduced the two of them to his group of friends, and all of them got along really well. Several years later, Jake told her that he had feelings for and that he’d had a crush on her for a long time.

He asked if she wanted to go on a date with him, and she said yes.

“We began dating a few weeks after that. I didn’t tell Sarah about it yet. I was afraid she’d flip out and possibly end our friendship,” she said.

“When he and I began dating, we decided to tell Sarah and the rest of our friend group. Obviously, she wasn’t too pleased, but she told me she was okay with it. Oddly enough, she kept trying to make a move on Jake despite him and I being in a relationship.”

Every time this happened, Jake turned Sarah down when she’d ask him if the two of them could hang out without her, and he didn’t answer the phone when she’d call him late at night.

