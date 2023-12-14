Her Boyfriend Said Cutting Her Hair Destroyed The Physical Attraction He Had For Her

Two days ago, this 21-year-old girl cut her hair. Her hair used to fall just beneath her shoulders, and she cut a lot of it off.

Currently, it’s a super short pixie cut. Before cutting her hair, she never mentioned it to her 35-year-old boyfriend.

Honestly, cutting her hair was a spur-of-the-moment decision, and she thought it would be entertaining to surprise her boyfriend and see what he thought.

“I did it myself, and it by no means was perfect, and I was still feeling pretty on the fence about it,” she explained.

“When I saw my boyfriend that night he hated it. He couldn’t stop looking at it and asking me why I would do that.”

“We put a movie on, and I was lying on his chest, and he started nitpicking all the things about my hair that I’d done wrong.”

Her boyfriend said some pieces of her hair were shorter, some were longer, and it didn’t look even at all.

She knew it was true, but it made her feel bad, so she asked him to drop the subject. He wouldn’t let up, however, and he said she did a terrible job and never should have cut her hair.

He normally always touches her hair, yet wouldn’t touch it after her new haircut, which only served to make her feel more insecure.

