Her Boyfriend’s Ex Unexpectedly Dropped Off His Son And Ruined Her Birthday Plans, So She Left And Celebrated By Herself

For the last four years, this 38-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her boyfriend.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend’s ex-wife has constantly caused problems throughout the entirety of their time together, but she has done her best to cope with it.

Her husband and his ex have a 14-year-old son together. So far, she hasn’t been able to bond much with her boyfriend’s son because his ex is upset that he got into a new relationship after they divorced before she was able to do the same.

“She was caught cheating, by the way, and the man she cheated with went back to his wife. So, she is bitter towards us,” she said.

Recently, she and her boyfriend were planning out what they wanted to do for her birthday. They decided that they would do a day trip together and have dinner that night.

Prior to her birthday, her boyfriend let his ex-wife know that he wouldn’t be in town that particular day, so he wouldn’t be available if their son needed him for anything.

It seemed as if his ex was fine with this until the morning of her birthday and their planned trip.

“He gets a call that his son’s mother has decided to go out of town, and she was dropping their son off,” she explained.

“I asked him to inform her that we had plans, as discussed previously, and she needed to adhere to the plans. It was her weekend to have him anyway. My boyfriend refused.”

