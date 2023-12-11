Her Boyfriend’s Friends Expect Her To Pay The Entire Bill For His Birthday Party

Right now, this 21-year-old woman is in a bit of a predicament. She is in a relationship with her boyfriend, who is 22, and his birthday is coming up soon.

His friends assume that she will be the one responsible for paying the entire bill. They thought this would be the arrangement because they were under the false impression that her boyfriend had done the same for her birthday party.

Even though it was going to be uncomfortable, she didn’t feel like it was fair for her boyfriend’s friends to continue believing that her boyfriend paid for her birthday party. So, she’s debating on exposing the truth.

“I feel compelled to set the record straight,” she said.

She clarified that her boyfriend was the one who organized her birthday party, and she was extremely grateful for this. However, she was understandably disappointed that he didn’t pay for it.

After her boyfriend expected her to foot the bill for her own party, his behavior got even worse. In front of everyone in attendance, her boyfriend gave her a bottle of whiskey as a birthday present.

At first, she thought this was a sweet, kind gesture, but quickly changed her mind because her boyfriend told her that she had to pay him back for the whiskey, despite the fact that he claimed it was a present.

“To add insult to injury, he openly consumed half of the gifted whiskey in front of everyone while not even offering me a single drink out of it,” she explained.

Now, she feels conflicted about what to do. She doesn’t want to cause drama or tension, so she wonders if she should just pay the bill and not say anything.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.