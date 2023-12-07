Her Daughter-In-Law Is Mad At Her For Buying Her Granddaughter Expensive Gifts And Not Doing The Same For Her Stepgranddaughter

This woman’s son has a 14-year-old daughter named Clara and a 15-year-old stepdaughter. She’s known her son’s stepdaughter for seven years, and her son’s stepdaughter has been a part of their family for the last four years.

Now, her son is not in a good position financially speaking, and although he tries, he can only afford to provide the bare necessities for his family.

A couple of days ago, Clara came to visit her, and they got to chatting about some things. She questioned Clara about how school was going for her, and Clara stated she was really struggling as she needed a computer to complete her homework.

Since Clara doesn’t have access to a computer at home, she has to go to the library to use one, which is not close to her house at all.

Additionally, Clara revealed to her that kids in her class are making fun of her since she doesn’t have a cellphone either.

“As a grandmother, I can’t just step aside and watch my granddaughter struggle, so even though we, ourselves, don’t have a very good financial situation, we used some of our savings to buy a MacBook, phone, headphones and a few school supplies for her and she was obviously very happy when she received our gifts,” she explained.

“However, this has caused problems because my Daughter-In-Law is mad that we didn’t do the same for her daughter.

“We told her that instead of getting upset, she can ask her child’s grandparents to buy things for her, and she called us [jerks]. My son informed me that she has been trying to get Clara to share, but they have been refusing to do so.”

Her stepgranddaughter has two sets of grandparents that could help out, whereas Clara only has her and her husband as grandparents.

