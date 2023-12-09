Her Daughter Started Seeing A Guy She Didn’t Approve Of, So She Told Her If She Was Going To Make Bad Decisions, She Needed To Move Out

This 44-year-old woman has a daughter who’s currently a senior in high school. According to her, her daughter is a good student, too, and works part-time while also playing tennis.

In addition to that, her daughter has had one serious boyfriend. The pair first met as friends before their relationship turned romantic. Then, at the end of this past summer, they eventually broke up.

So, for the last year or so, whenever her daughter has free time from school or work, she hangs out with friends. And she realizes that’s completely normal for teens her daughter’s age.

“My daughter is quite the social butterfly, which I have always encouraged,” she said.

But then, once her daughter turned 18 back in October, things started to change. All of a sudden, her daughter thought it was okay to stay over friends’ houses whenever she wanted.

Now, in the beginning, she actually told her daughter it was okay as long as she was filled in on the plans. That way, she wouldn’t become worried.

However, just a few weeks after turning 18, her daughter met a new guy.

“And within two weeks of meeting him, she started staying over at his house,” she revealed.

This pushed her to immediately share her concerns, too, but her daughter swore that they weren’t being physical.

