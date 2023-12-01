Her Fiancé Made Her Cry When They Practiced The Cake Smash, So Now She Wants To Skip This For Their Wedding Day

I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this way, but I think smashing a cake in your new spouse’s face on your wedding day is kind of ridiculous.

You’ve likely spent so much money on bridal makeup, the wedding gown, and the groom’s tuxedo, so why risk wasting it just to throw some icing on someone’s face? Is it really all that satisfying or fun?

One woman recently upset her fiancé, who has been adamant about smashing cake in each other’s faces on their wedding day, after telling him she doesn’t want to do it.

She’s been prepping for her wedding with her fiancé, who she’s been with for five years and absolutely loves. They own a home and two dogs together and look forward to taking the next step in their relationship.

“We have had a rocky relationship at times, though, and are definitely not perfect,” she explained.

“He is the oldest of two brothers, and sometimes, when we get playful, he will take it just a tad too far, and maybe he may push me a little too hard or tickle me until I’m frustrated. As we started planning our wedding, he, off the bat, talked about how excited he was to put cake in my face.”

While she wasn’t thrilled at the idea of having cake smashed in her face, she wasn’t getting her makeup done professionally on her wedding day and saw how excited he was about the idea, so she agreed to it.

But as time passed, she’d seen and heard more horror stories of wedding cake smashes gone wrong and decided that she’d only let her fiancé smash cake in her face if they practiced it beforehand.

“I talked to him and told him I would want to practice beforehand, to which he seemed a little frustrated about but said sure he understood,” she recalled.

