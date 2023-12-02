Her Friend Admitted To Hanging Out With Her Ex And Baby Daddy, And After She Got Upset, Her Friend Claimed That Her Issues Weren’t Their Problem Since They Weren’t “Single, Pregnant, And Broke At 20”

It’s hard enough to watch a best friend start to hook up with your ex, but can you imagine how it would feel if that ex was the father of your children with whom you have to co-parent?

One woman recently had an outburst in front of her best friend, who’s been spending a lot of time with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares custody of their kid.

She’s only 20-years-old and a young mother. She has a young daughter and another baby on the way with her 30-year-old ex-boyfriend, Jared.

She and Jared have been co-parenting for the last two months, and things have been going smoothly as they share their time with their daughter.

She has a best friend named Sarah, who recently turned 21 and has always been a big part of her life. However, Sarah recently shared some jarring news with her when they recently went out for drinks.

“This was Sarah’s first time drinking, and she probably overdid it because she casually mentions that she’s been hanging out with Jared, my ex-boyfriend and the father of my kids, more often,” she explained.

“I was immediately taken aback but tried not to jump to conclusions and asked her for more information. She replied saying that they had just ‘hit it off’ and that he’s a cool guy. I thought it was strange, considering our history and that we had only been broken up for two months. Not to mention, we co-parent our child and have another one on the way.”

Then, Sarah started getting offensive and told her that none of her relationship issues with Jared were “her problem” because she wasn’t “single, pregnant, and broke at 20.”

Those comments really hurt her, and it was hard for her to keep her composure, but Sarah eventually apologized.

