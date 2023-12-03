Her Friend Went On A Date With A Guy Who Took Her Out For Dinner, But Made Her An Unknowing Accomplice In His Dine-And-Dash Spree

TikToker Kristina (@lifewithlocklyn) is talking about a nightmarish date her friend went on that ended with the police knocking on her door after he made her an unknowing accomplice in his dine-and-dash spree.

So Kristina’s friend met a guy on Tinder, and he wanted her to take her out for dinner. The restaurant he wanted to go to happened to be the same place she had recently gotten fired from.

She was fired because another server had been behaving inappropriately toward her, so she reported that server to management.

However, the manager was that server’s uncle, so he defended the actions of his nephew. Things got heated, which led to her being dismissed from her job.

So, of course, she asked her date if they could go somewhere else, but apparently, he was adamant about going to that place.

She never mentioned to him that it was her previous place of employment.

On the evening of their date, things were going well. After a three-course dinner and drinks, he told her that she could wait outside while he paid the bill.

Five minutes later, he came outside, and they left. Then, they went for a walk on the beach. She was super into him until she arrived home and found police outside her door.

Her date had supposedly forgotten to pay the bill at the restaurant. She tried to explain to the police what had happened, but they didn’t believe her because of the events that led to her being fired in the first place.

