Her Husband Became Jealous That She Was Often Hanging Out With Her Friend, So She Admitted That If He Paid More Attention To Her, Then She Wouldn’t Go Out As Much

This 28-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is also 28, for about five years. But while she thinks they have a “good relationship,” she admits that it isn’t “great.”

“He’s a good man,” she said, “But he prioritizes going out with his friends more than with me.”

Her husband’s excuse is often that he needs some free time to have fun and be alone “with his thoughts.”

And she’s tried to talk to him about the issue. But, every single time, her husband claims that he’s either too busy or too tired.

Anyway, she has a good friend who is 26, and she thinks her friend is very sweet and caring.

Her friend also often invites her to go out, and she typically accepts the offer since she’s usually just bored or lonely at her house.

When they go out together, they’ll do things like go shopping, go to the movies, or visit the park.

“And my friend’s married, too, but her husband doesn’t mind her going out with me,” she noted.

Well, all of a sudden, her own husband has started to become jealous of her friend. He claimed that she’s spending too much time with her friend and even believes that her friend might be interested in her!

