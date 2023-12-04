Her Husband Blindsided Her By Saying He Wants An Open Marriage, So She’s Divorcing Him

This 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old husband have been with one another for nine years, and they tied the knot seven years ago.

They honestly had a good old-fashioned shotgun-style wedding so that they could improve their chances of getting custody of her husband’s half-sister after this girl’s mom unexpectedly passed away.

Even though she and her husband were super young back then, they did get custody of the little girl, and although this really has nothing to do with the relationship she currently has with her husband, it helps paint a picture of the sacrifices they have had to make in order to raise her.

“We don’t have any children together, but his sister is now 17 and moved in with an older, more financially privileged aunt last year,” she explained.

“Over the past year of this newfound alone time, I feel like we have flourished each personally and as a couple. We never fight, arguments are rare, and we are pretty good at coming to understanding and apologizing when necessary.”

“Basically, I feel we had a pretty healthy relationship. We each do little things for each other. I receive flowers no less than 10 times a year. We go on little vacations together and are generally really good. I guess a bit of the spark was sputtering out for a while, but I feel like that’s normal for a relationship as long as ours.”

Then, in October of this year, her husband slipped into a depression, which she wasn’t initially alarmed by.

That time of year reminds her husband of losing his dad and mom, as they both passed away in the fall, though in different years.

The holidays are also hard on her husband overall because of this, so she always gives him grace and does her best to support him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.