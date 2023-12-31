Her Husband Decided To Let His Parents Stay With Them For Months Without Consulting Her First, And It’s Seriously Starting To Affect Her Marriage

This 34-year-old woman and her husband, 41, have been together for the last seven years, and not long ago, her husband’s parents’ visa was approved for them to stay in the United States.

The visa approval process took quite a while, and his parents were worried that their request would be denied. She was thrilled that their visa was approved, meaning that they could come to visit her and her husband.

His parents were going to then purchase their airfare, and while discussing the topic, she told her husband that a month-long visit would be reasonable.

“My husband got really angry at me and yelled at me that his parents can come for as long as they want to. Of course, I got upset at his reaction because I felt like he was being selfish and not considering me as someone who also lives in the household,” she said.

Their apartment is a tiny 880-square-foot space, and her job is remote. If his parents stayed with them for longer than a month, it would make their living environment difficult.

Plus, she doesn’t speak his parents’ native language, so communicating with them isn’t easy since they often like speaking their language amongst themselves.

Unfortunately, her husband and his parents planned for a nearly three-month stay instead, claiming that they planned for this because of the amount of vacation time he had saved up.

This bothered her, but she tried to accept that her husband wanted to spend as much time with his parents as he was able to. She acknowledged that this might be the only chance his parents had to make this trip, so she did her best to see the situation from her husband’s point of view.

Then, one of her husband’s other family members had their visa approved. His parents wanted all three of them to be able to visit together. She approved this idea but asked her husband to let his family member know that their apartment isn’t very spacious, so they should probably only stay for about two weeks.

