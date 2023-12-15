Her Husband Randomly Became Distant At Home And Then Lied About Being At Work One Afternoon, So Now She Is Paranoid That He’s Cheating On Her

This 34-year-old woman and her husband, who is 36, have been married since 2017. She claims that even though her husband isn’t the “best looking,” he’s always been really sweet, and he is very attractive to her.

So, they remained romantic after tying the knot and would typically be physical together multiple times each week.

Yet, about two weeks ago, her husband started acting weird out of nowhere and tried to avoid her anytime they were in the bedroom.

One night, she even specifically asked him if he wanted to be physical, and her husband just sighed, claimed he was too tired, and got angry at her.

“He was straight up mad at me and gave me an attitude the whole time,” she recalled.

She tried to ask if something else was going on in her husband’s life, but he just ignored her. So, they wound up simply falling asleep, and she was left with a really bad feeling in her gut.

That’s why, the very next day, she decided to go to her husband’s work to deliver him some food and apologize for whatever she did wrong.

Upon arriving, she asked one of his coworkers, who she is friends with, if they’d seen her husband. However, she learned that her husband actually hadn’t shown up to work that day and immediately became worried.

She first texted her husband but got no response. Then, she called him twice, and he still didn’t answer.

