Her Husband Resents Her For Leaving Her Job As A Nurse To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom

This 33-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband have been together for the last five years, and they have children together.

Their oldest is two, their middle child is 9-months-old, and she is currently pregnant with their youngest.

Since welcoming her two-year-old, she left her job as a nurse to be a stay-at-home mom. But back when she was a nurse, she worked 12-hour shifts at night for seven long years. She also worked all throughout the pandemic.

She worked so hard that she was able to save up enough money to pay for the down payment on a house even before she met her husband.

When she and her husband did purchase their house, they split it equally. Her husband currently pays for their groceries and mortgage, while she pays for their utilities with the money she still has in her savings account.

“Since I have been home with the kids, my husband has a lot of resentment towards me,” she explained.

“He often makes comments that he pays for everything, he’s the only one with a job, and that I haven’t worked a day in my life. My husband’s job is WFH in the IT field, and currently, it is a very slow time for them.”

“He’s often able to take naps or run errands in the middle of the work day. I’m glad he doesn’t have a super stressful job, but that makes his statements even more bothersome. There are many times when he is in the bedroom with the door locked while I am outside tending to the kids and house.”

To be honest, she’s completely worn out, having to care for two children and having to get up at night multiple times to feed her 9-month-old.

