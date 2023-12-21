Her Husband Unexpectedly Passed Away, And Then His Affair Partner Asked To Meet Up With Her

In 2022, this 49-year-old woman’s 54-year-old husband unexpectedly passed away. They spent 30 years together and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, and then he was gone.

They do have three children together, who are 16, 19, and 21. She and her husband were so in love, and she says he truly was the love of her life.

However, their marriage was far from ideal, even though they genuinely cared for one another. In fact, they almost got divorced over the years.

“Then things got better…suspiciously too good,” she explained. “So, after a while, I did some digging.”

“He was cheating on me but never actually told me. But I knew that he knew that I was aware. I confirmed it 7 years ago, but it’s something I speculated for a long time.”

She never chose to confront her husband about his affair and instead just continued on like nothing was amiss.

The last several years of their marriage turned into some incredible moments that she will hold dear to her for the rest of her life.

In fact, the final years of their marriage were as amazing as the first years they were together, and she has no regrets.

If she could go back in time, she would still pick not bringing up the affair to her husband. She would still choose to remain silent about it.

