Her Husband’s Best Friend Proposed To His Girlfriend At Her Wedding

This 24-year-old girl got married to her 26-year-old husband at the beginning of the year, and their wedding was nearly perfect.

Her husband’s best friend, Luke, whom he has been close to for two decades, was asked to be her husband’s best man.

Unfortunately, Luke got down on one knee at her wedding and proposed to his girlfriend, which ruined everything for her.

“I know some people find it very sweet and endearing when close friends or family get engaged at their wedding, and that’s what I was told by many people at the time,” she explained.

“I don’t feel that way, however, and thought it was very rude to announce something like that at a wedding and take the attention away from the couple.”

“My husband disagrees and says that it was okay because he gave them permission but had somehow never thought to tell me even though it was my wedding too.”

Her husband excused it all away by saying he was concerned that she would have told Luke’s girlfriend about the surprise proposal.

The thing is, she doesn’t know Luke’s girlfriend well at all, and she never would have told this girl about the proposal if she had been clued in beforehand.

She’s no longer livid with her husband for giving Luke permission to do this, but she still has not forgiven Luke or his girlfriend for stealing the spotlight away from her.

