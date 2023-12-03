Her Mom Has Refused To Be In Any Photos For The Last 30 Years And Freaked Out After Getting Captured In Pictures At Her Wedding

Ever since this woman can remember, her mom has been extremely against getting captured in any photos. In fact, the last picture that her mom was actually willing to take is from the nineties, when she was just a baby.

And to her, the weirdest part about this whole thing is the fact that her mom is actually a very beautiful woman.

“But my mom gets so self-conscious about being in photos,” she said.

“There have been huge arguments about this from various family members, but my mom’s never swayed.”

That’s why there are basically no family photos of holidays like Christmas or celebrations like birthdays– simply because her mom refuses to be in the same room as a camera in case someone happens to snap a picture of her.

However, when she got engaged and began planning her wedding, she obviously wanted to have photographers there. So, her mom promised to “be cool” on her big day.

Still, her mom decided to buy an absolutely massive hat that covered half of her face normally and the entirety of her face when her mom looked down. To her, it was clear that this hat was her mom’s own kind of “safety net.”

Regardless, on her wedding day, her photographers caught on and were able to capture just a few photos of her mom’s full face.

“These are probably the only photos I have of my mom in the last 30 years, and she looks stunning in all of them,” she explained.

