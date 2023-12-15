Her Mother-In-Law Kept Insisting On Being In The Delivery Room When She Has Her Twins And Throwing Money In Her Face, So She Finally Snapped And Said She Didn’t Need A Cent From Her Mother-In-Law

This woman is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and she’s having twins.

Ever since she and her husband broke the news to her in-laws, her mother-in-law has been pleading with them to allow her to be in the delivery room for the birth.

Her mother-in-law hasn’t had the chance to be in the delivery room for the birth of any of her other grandchildren.

While twins are common within her family, they aren’t in her husband’s family.

According to her mother-in-law, she should be allowed in the delivery room rather than her own mother.

Despite her and her husband repeatedly shooting down the idea, she continues to ask over and over, every time acting as if she accepts their decision to not allow her to be there.

“My mother-in-law cornered me and told me she bought a new phone so that I can call her when I’m in labor. I told her that was nice, but I won’t be doing that, and she’ll meet the twins when they’re six weeks, like everyone else. My mother-in-law said, ‘I’m not like everyone else,'” she said.

Her mother-in-law continued, saying that no one else in the family put a huge amount of money in a trust for the twins like she did or offered to fund the tuition for the twins to attend private school.

However, she and her husband never requested that her mother-in-law do any of this. They are financially stable enough to provide for their twins without financial help from her mother-in-law.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.