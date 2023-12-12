Her Niece Threw A Major Fit At Her Birthday Party After Not Receiving A New Cell Phone, So She Told Her Niece The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Her

This woman’s niece has always been the “golden child” in her family. Everyone has always loved and gushed over her niece, and she never really had a problem with it since she barely talked to her niece.

Nowadays, though, she thinks that her niece is a “spoiled brat” who yells and throws a big tantrum if she doesn’t get her way.

However, her niece’s fourteenth birthday recently passed, and she received an invite to a birthday celebration. So, she decided to go anyway, and there were a ton of people there– all bringing a bunch of gifts for her niece.

Yet, rather than just being thankful, her niece wound up screaming about not receiving a new cell phone while opening up all of the presents.

Apparently, her niece was seriously freaking out– yelling at her brother-in-law, who is her niece’s dad.

“He tried to calm my niece down, but she kicked and screamed and went as far as popping her balloons,” she recalled.

That’s why her sister understandably got really frustrated and began reprimanding her niece. But the rest of the guests wound up just feeling bad for the teen and started comforting her niece even more.

Her niece also claimed that if she didn’t get what she wanted– a cell phone– for her birthday, then she would actually run away.

At that point, her sister and brother-in-law were still having a hard time dealing with the temper tantrum, and she was disgusted by what was happening. So, she stepped in and told her niece off.

