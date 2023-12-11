Her Sister-In-Law Accused Her Of Being Vindictive And Having A Baby Out Of Spite

This 24-year-old woman and her brother, 26, are no longer in contact because her sister-in-law despises her for having a child.

Last year, she and her then-boyfriend, now-husband, went to visit her brother and his wife for Christmas.

Over the years, she and her brother had a fairly close relationship, and she and her sister-in-law got along pretty well.

While they were all talking and relaxing, her brother’s wife continuously discussed how she really wanted to have a baby, but her brother wasn’t on the same page because he wanted to wait a while before they crossed that bridge. Her brother’s hesitation was the reason they weren’t trying to have a baby yet.

During the conversation, she chimed in and said that even though she and her boyfriend weren’t trying to have a baby at the time, it wouldn’t be a bad thing in her eyes if she did get pregnant.

Before she met her boyfriend, she never wanted to have children, but she eventually changed her mind.

Her boyfriend had a son from a previous relationship, and she one day decided that she did want to have children with him in the future. But she and her boyfriend weren’t planning on having a child yet at that point in time.

After that, the rest of their time together went great, just like always, as did her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law after visiting them. Unfortunately, that all changed a few weeks later when she learned that she was pregnant.

She kept the news quiet for several weeks, but the more time went on, she wanted to spill the beans to her brother.

