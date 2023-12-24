Her Sister-In-Law Kept Berating Her For Being “Cheap” After Finding Out Her Christmas Gift Budget, So She Bought Something Annoying For Her Sister-In-Law’s Kid As Revenge

This woman is currently married, and after she and her husband had children, they decided that it would be best for her to become a stay-at-home mom.

After all, the cost of childcare is astronomical, and her former career as a pre-K teacher would have barely covered the price of a good daycare.

Since transitioning out of work, she’s been loving being a stay-at-home mom, too. She has also learned to budget very effectively since her family is living on only one income now.

“I typically do the Christmas shopping for both my husband’s family and mine,” she added.

“And I like to get it done before Thanksgiving so I can enjoy the season without stressing.”

This year, she and her husband also set what they thought was a reasonable gift budget for her 10 nieces and nephews.

They decided to spend between $25 and $30 on each child, and she really took her time couponing, finding deals, and considering what each kid would love to receive.

However, after she was done Christmas shopping, she heard from her sister-in-law, who claimed to have spent $100 on her child.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.