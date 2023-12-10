Her Sister Made A Reservation At A Hotel For Christmas And Claimed Dogs Were Allowed, But She Found Out It’s Actually Not Pet-Friendly And Is Now Refusing To Go Or Pay Her Part

This 25-year-old woman’s sister, 37, was looking forward to booking a stay at a nature hotel for their entire family this Christmas.

While discussing plans, her sister sent her photos of the hotel, and she thought it looked like a great option for them to stay over the holidays.

She and her boyfriend live together with their two dogs.

They planned to drop their younger dog, a border collie, off at a daycare during their hotel stay.

However, their 3-year-old golden retriever, Noah, hates male dogs, and he isn’t accustomed to daycare.

Plus, Noah suffers from intense separation anxiety, so he would struggle to be away from them.

It’ll be no problem for their border collie to be in daycare because he is sociable and doesn’t get upset when he’s in a different environment.

Right away, she asked her sister if the hotel allowed pets. She knew that because of Christmas, none of their family members would be available to watch Noah if the hotel wasn’t pet-friendly.

“She said yes, that dogs were allowed,” she said.

