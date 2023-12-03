Her Sister Offered To Take Her Oldest Child To Disney World As A Christmas Present, But She Thinks It Would Be Unfair To Her Two Other Kids

This woman has three children who have big age differences between them (about 6 to 7 years apart).

Her oldest child is 14-years-old. During the summer, the family goes on trips for the day or over the weekend.

Plus, they are members of zoos and museums in their area, so she does try to take her children to do a lot of fun activities.

Aside from this, she hasn’t been able to do a bigger trip further away, like to Disney World, due to the high cost.

Her younger sister and her sister’s partner are child-free. Several years ago, her sister’s in-laws moved to Florida, so her sister and her partner travel to visit them a lot.

While in Florida, her sister and her partner usually go to Disney.

“My sister asked me recently about taking my oldest kid to Disney as a Christmas present from her,” she said.

“I think it is a really cool and exciting opportunity, but I also feel it is unfair to the two other kids. I also said I would rather save up and take all of them together someday but that I would think about it.”

While growing up, she and her sister deal with similar age differences between themselves and their other sibling. She was the oldest, her sister was the middle child, and their third sibling was the youngest.

