Her Son’s Fiancée Demanded She Hand Over Her Emerald Ring For Her To Wear As An Engagement Ring

While some parents and grandparents have family heirlooms they hang onto for years and get excited about passing on one day, others simply don’t have any heirlooms to give.

Can you imagine being expected to give up one of your treasured items because your relatives want you to give them an heirloom?

That’s what happened to one woman whose son’s fiancée asked her to give her one of her expensive rings from her hard-earned jewelry collection as an engagement ring that could be used as a family heirloom.

She’s 48 and has a 22-year-old son who recently got engaged to his girlfriend of two years.

She’s always gotten along with her son’s fiancée, as she fits in with their family and makes him happy. However, she’s now involved in some drama with her, and it’s all related to her jewelry collection.

“Since I was little, I was fascinated with jewelry,” she explained.

“When I was older, married, and had my own income, I started to collect rings. I would ‘design’ them myself [and] used to ask friends and family to give me cash [that] I could put towards them. [I’d] save up my disposable income [to go] towards whatever ring I wanted. I wasn’t buying one every year, but over time, I have a nice collection of rings.”

Recently, she invited her son and his fiancée over for dinner to celebrate their engagement. At one point during the evening, her future daughter-in-law pulled her aside and told her she’d been admiring one of her rings, an emerald ring with diamonds, for years.

Her son’s fiancée pointed out that she doesn’t wear the emerald ring as much, which she admitted was true.

