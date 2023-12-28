Here’s How To Host An Unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party In The Comfort Of Your Home

Going out on New Year’s Eve may seem fun to some, but many people will agree it’s super exhausting. A lot of bars and nightclubs charge extremely expensive cover fees for New Year’s Eve, and a lot of people end up heading back home before the ball drops due to crowding or exhaustion.

Many people are big fans of staying in and having a cozy night at home on New Year’s Eve or going to a house party. But if you don’t have a New Year’s Eve house party to attend, you might want to host your own!

Here are some tips for hosting an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party that will ensure your guests won’t be missing the club at all.

Go all out with decorations

One of the best parts about New Year’s Eve is the sparkly aesthetic, so head to a party store and get all sorts of sparkly decorations! Grab streamers, balloons, fun champagne glasses, photo props, disco balls, etc. Having fun decorations is a great way to enter the new year in style and make your party memorable.

Set a dress code

If you want people to get really excited about your party, set a fun dress code! Consider choosing a theme for the dress code, like black-and-white, black tie, or masquerade. You can ask your guests to put on something fun and formal or laid back and comfortable. Ultimately, it’s up to you and the kind of photos you plan on taking.

Stream a ball-drop broadcast

While you don’t have to require your guests to have their eyes and ears glued to a television screen all night, keeping one of the fun NYE broadcasts, especially the New York City ball-drop broadcast, on in the background during your party is a good idea. Many people look forward to watching them every year, and it’s also a great reminder to countdown to midnight with your loved ones at your side.

