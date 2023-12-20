He’s A Surgeon Sharing Four Helpful Tips About How You Can Lose Weight For The Holidays

A lot of people tend to gain a few pounds over the holidays. Who could blame them, right?

The holiday season is the time for meaningful and pleasant gatherings with friends and family, which often include sharing big meals.

You shouldn’t be afraid of gaining a bit of weight over the holidays, as you shouldn’t let that ruin a good time, but it’s also understandable if you’d like to avoid going over the edge.

One TikTok creator, who is a surgeon, has shared some solid, basic reminders for how to stay in shape and stay on track with your weight loss journey before and during the holidays.

Dr. Reza Tirgari (@drreza_t) is a California-based surgeon and clinical trainer who gave four tips for keeping weight off during the holiday season.

Cut back on sugar

Many of us know that sugar, especially processed or refined sugar found in candy and other sweets, is not great when consumed in large amounts instead of in moderation. The holidays are the ultimate sugar season, with sugary seasonal drinks, cookies, pies for dessert, candy canes, etc.

Dr. Reza points out that sugar is very pro-inflammatory and that your body can have a hard time metabolizing it in high amounts. So, over the holidays, try to stay mindful before getting second or third helpings of a sugary food or beverage.

Cut back on carbs

