He’s Bringing His Daughter On A Christmas Trip Abroad To Meet His Wife’s Parents For The First Time, But His Ex-Wife Also Wants Him To Bring Her Other Daughter, Who Isn’t His Kid, And He’s Not Comfortable With That

This man is currently married, and this holiday season, he and his wife plan to visit his in-laws abroad for Christmas.

“This will be the first time I meet them, as well as the first time my daughter will have met them,” he said.

But he was previously married, and his ex-wife is actually his daughter’s mother. His ex also had another daughter with another man.

Regardless, he still planned to bring his daughter on the trip to meet his in-laws, and his wife was totally fine with that.

So, he basically finished planning everything out. But while he was going over some details with his ex-wife, she hit him with a shocking request.

Apparently, his ex asked if he could also bring her other daughter– his daughter’s half-sister– on the trip as well.

According to his ex-wife, she wasn’t able to take time off work on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

“She is new at her work, and new employees never get holidays off. So, she’s worried her other daughter will have a bad Christmas because she will be alone,” he explained.

Quite frankly, though, he just is not comfortable bringing someone else’s child on a trip abroad. On top of that, he doesn’t think it would be appropriate to take his ex-wife’s daughter– who is not his kid– with him to meet his in-laws and stay in their home for the very first time.

