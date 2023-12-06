He’s On His Honeymoon With His Wife, And He Caught Her Texting A Male Bartender They Just Met

Your honeymoon is supposed to be a magical and romantic time in your relationship, but sadly, for this 27-year-old man who just got married to his 23-year-old wife, it’s not going that well at all.

He’s on his honeymoon right now, and he’s staying with his wife at an all-inclusive resort located outside of America.

He and his wife have been having a wonderful time up until recently, and everything changed when he came across something this morning.

Since making this discovery, he’s been upset ever since, though he has not addressed anything with his wife yet.

“I woke up earlier than her (this is typical) and noticed her phone buzzed a few times, and the name on her screen was unfamiliar,” he explained.

“Against my better judgment, I looked and realized it was one of the bartenders here that has been a little sweet on her since we arrived.”

“Nothing nefarious was said, other than him calling her “love” and her saying, “Hey, what’s up.” He really only acknowledges her when we’re at the bar, and she’s even admitted she notices that too.”

This bartender began texting his wife around midnight, and they exchanged some messages while he was asleep.

The messages between his wife and the bartender stopped at around 3:30 this morning.

