His Girlfriend Said If He Won’t Get Rid Of Mementos From His Late Wife, She’s Leaving Him

This 29-year-old man got married when he was only 18 to his high school sweetheart. They were married for six years, and his wife sadly passed away in a motorcycle accident. He spent the next several years feeling depressed and broken after losing her.

Four years after his wife’s passing, he met his current 30-year-old girlfriend at a work function, and they instantly formed a connection.

He thought it would be a good idea for him to try to find a serious girlfriend since his wife definitely would want him to be happy.

“My current girlfriend and I became more serious over time, and we moved in together 2 weeks ago,” he explained.

“I’ve talked with her extensively about my deceased wife and the mental health issues it brought to me, and she has been nothing but supportive and loving.”

“The problems began after we moved in together. I have a small chest that I used to keep under my bed that has a few things that belonged to my deceased wife, along with some photos of the two of us.”

While they were moving, his girlfriend spotted the chest and questioned him about what was inside.

He said to her that it was mementos from his late wife, and he opened it up to show her what he had in there.

He figured it would not be a big deal, but since he has been transparent with his girlfriend about the chest, everything has gone downhill in their relationship.

