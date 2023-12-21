His Girlfriend Started Crying At Her Ex’s Funeral, Said She Wished They Never Broke Up, And Admitted She’d Never Loved Anyone That Much

This guy and his girlfriend have been dating for about four years now. At the same time, she used to have a close friendship with her ex-boyfriend.

But then, his girlfriend’s ex tried to hit on her while he was already officially dating her. So, his girlfriend cut her ex off and ended their friendship.

For some context on his girlfriend’s past relationship, she and her ex had known each other for around a decade.

“They were high school sweethearts and stayed together throughout college,” he explained.

As for why they broke up, his girlfriend wanted kids, and her ex-boyfriend didn’t.

Anyway, his girlfriend’s ex actually passed away pretty recently, and she was invited to the funeral despite the fact that she had cut off their friendship.

So, he was asked to accompany his girlfriend to the funeral, and he agreed.

She wound up crying while at the funeral, and while he wasn’t “happy” to see her get so upset about another guy, he tried to ignore his own feelings.

“I swallowed my emotions and offered my full support,” he recalled.

