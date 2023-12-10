His Sister Stole Her Ex’s Dog, And Planned To Put The Pup Down As “Revenge”

This 17-year-old guy has an older sister who is 25 years old. But after his sister cheated on her now ex-boyfriend, who is also 25, he started to lose respect for her.

But then, the situation became even worse after his sister’s ex broke up with her, and she proceeded to steal her ex’s dog! Afterward, she even brought the pup back to their house and claimed that she was going to have the dog put down as some sort of sick “revenge.”

At that point, he was appalled by his sister’s actions and immediately called her ex-boyfriend when his sister and mom weren’t home.

“And I told him to come over to pick up his dog and opened the door for him,” he recalled.

His sister eventually found out what he did, too, and she wound up going off at him in front of their mom. His mom didn’t even step in or try to stop his sister, either.

His sister claimed that he shouldn’t have sided with her ex since they were family. Still, he didn’t think that was a valid argument and snapped back.

“You stole his pet and were planning to euthanize him, you crazy [jerk],” he told his sister.

“I don’t care that we share DNA. You are a vile, disgusting person, and I’m ashamed of being related to you.”

Well, after he told his sister off, his mom suddenly decided to get involved and scolded him for using that sort of language. Regardless, he refused to back down and told his mom that he meant every single word he said.

