His Wife’s Mortified That He Agreed With A Neighbor About Her Being Nosey

Earlier this year, this 35-year-old man and his wife, 36, moved from a city to a small town a few states away.

The home they purchased was basically in the center of town. His wife is very extroverted.

Moving away from the city they’d been living in for the last 15 years, and all of their close friends has been a difficult transition for the two of them.

They’ve been able to make some new friends in the town they recently moved to, but they both know it will take a while before they develop stronger friendships.

“Almost as soon as we moved into the house we bought, she entered her nosy neighbor era. She’ll frequently get up to look out a window to watch a car or someone walking down the street,” he said.

“She has nicknames for people who pass by often if we don’t know their names, and she thinks she knows their routines (‘Ooh, Captain Cargo Shorts is a little late for his morning walk today’).”

They’ve met all of their close neighbors and exchanged pleasantries whenever they saw them out and about.

His wife has learned a ton of information about their neighbors because she constantly Googles them and snoops on their social media.

When he and his wife go for walks, she fills him in on their neighbors’ lives as if they’re their close friends, despite the fact that they hardly know them, and the only reason she knows any of this information is that she’s stalking them.

