If You Admire The Women Who Always Seem To Have Extra Cash, Here’s How To Become “That Girl” And Take Charge Of Your Finances

I’ve always looked up to women who aren’t only financially savvy regarding basic finances but also know how to manage their extra money.

You know, the kind of women who seem to have everything together and seem so wise and experienced regarding their finances without being cheap or frugal. They aren’t afraid to splurge occasionally but rarely get messy with any credit card debt or debt in general.

These kinds of women, sometimes known as “finance girlies” or “girl bosses,” often have good tips for managing their money to the point where they have a little something extra to fall back on.

Here are some tips for channeling these financial gurus and learning to embrace and balance your financial situation!

Find small ways to save daily

If there are certain things in life you don’t want to be afraid to indulge in, then find ways to save on other parts of your daily routine!

For instance, if you want to be able to go out for Friday night drinks with your girlfriends and not be afraid of over-indulging when it comes to paying your tab, then don’t! Just find other ways to save throughout the week.

You can do this by making your daily coffees at home instead of stopping at Starbucks, taking public transportation instead of ride services whenever possible, or following at-home workout tutorials instead of paying for expensive classes. Little savings like this will make the things you want to really enjoy even more fun!

Be mindful of your spending

