If You Aren’t Sure What Trust Really Looks Like In A Healthy Relationship, Let These Seven Elements Serve As Your Guide

We’ve been told time and time again that trust is an essential part of any healthy relationship.

However, that statement has always felt really vague. There are so many things that can make you trust or distrust somebody, and it can be hard to know whether or not you truly trust your partner.

If you’re struggling to figure out how to create and embrace trust in your relationship, you can think of the acronym ‘B.R.A.V.I.N.G,’ created by famous speaker and writer Brene Brown, to break down the seven key elements of trust.

So, if you’re entering a new relationship and are unsure of how it feels to have trust in a healthy relationship, keep these seven things in mind as you go through the motions.

Boundaries

You can’t have trust without boundaries. One of the simplest ways to show someone you trust them is to have clear and honest boundaries with each other. If you respect theirs, they’ll respect yours.

Reliability

When someone lets you down time after time, and they aren’t reliable in your eyes, how can you trust them?

When you’re in a relationship where there’s trust, that means you and your partner should be reliable to each other.

