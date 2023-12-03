If You Have Ever Randomly Felt Like Your Friends Are Angry At You, Here’s How To Deal With “Friendship Anxiety,” A Common Struggle For Many

Have you ever had a weird feeling come up, sometimes out of the blue, where you wonder if your friends secretly don’t like you or are mad at you?

When you have a great group of friends or even just one really close friend, every once in a while, some anxiety may come along that makes you doubt your closeness and eats away at you, making you wonder if your friends truly value you.

That form of anxiety is called ‘friendship anxiety,’ and it can really wear you down if you don’t know how to combat it and work through it.

Each person can have different experiences with friendship anxiety, and all sorts of triggers can bring it on. You can experience all kinds of thoughts and feelings, worrying about if your friends are mad at you for something, that they’re ghosting you, or that they find you annoying.

Trust me when I say that you’re not alone if you experience friendship anxiety, as it happens to a lot of people. Here are some ways to work through it and stop living in fear.

Combat your negative thoughts

If you’re sitting at home thinking your friend must be mad at you because they haven’t responded to your text in a few hours, getting ready to fall into a negative cycle of overthinking, challenge yourself.

Think about the last time you saw or spoke to them – did they say they don’t want to be your friend anymore? Did they act angry with you and not say goodbye? Or did they hug you and ask when you’re available next?

Remember that unless an actual rift happens between you and your friend that calls for resolution, you didn’t do anything wrong, and you’re overthinking your friend’s actions or lack of action. Don’t be so quick to freak out and start blaming yourself.

