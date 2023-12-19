If You Want To Serve Booze At Your Wedding Without Burning A Hole In Your Wallet, Here’s How To Save On Alcohol Costs

Let’s be honest: booze is one of the best parts of a wedding reception.

When I go to a wedding, I know that I not only look forward to celebrating the happy couple but also grabbing a drink from the open bar and dancing the night away with loved ones.

Having a solid drink selection, whether that includes a big open bar or creatively crafted cocktails at your wedding, can take the night to the next level, as drinking and celebrating often go hand in hand for many people.

However, it’s no secret that bringing out the bar for your wedding can get very expensive and add up rather quickly.

So, if you’re planning your dream wedding but don’t want to allocate too much of your wedding budget to alcohol, here are some ways to save money on it and still have a good time.

Supply your own

When choosing your reception venue, try to find a place that allows you to supply your own alcohol so you don’t have to worry about settling for your venue’s high prices. Then, you can go off on your own and find the best bulk deals on your favorite drinks.

Make a drink menu

When you have an open bar and allow people to order whatever they wish, it’s a great thing to have, but it’s also expensive. Try to narrow down your guests’ options just a little bit by creating a set drink menu for them to choose from. You can create fun ‘His’ and ‘Hers’ signature cocktails, include a few classic cocktails and a few basic wine and beer options, and leave it at that.

