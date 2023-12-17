Meet Jonathan: A Giant Tortoise That Is Estimated To Have Been Born In 1832, Making Him The World’s Oldest Land Animal Still Living Today At 191-Years-Old

Humans outlive most other species on earth. The average life expectancy for humans is about 72-years-old.

However, some creatures have exceeded that mark by several decades, gaining notoriety for the feat. Have you ever wondered what the oldest animal alive is?

According to the Guinness World Records, a Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan is the world’s oldest land animal still living today.

He is believed to have been born in 1832, making him 191-years-old. Jonathan may even be older than what experts think since his age is just an estimate.

He was at least 50-years-old when he was brought from Seychelles, a country in East Africa, to the island of St. Helena. The average lifespan of his species is 150-years-old, which he has surpassed long ago.

Jonathan is the oldest turtle in recorded history, earning the title in 2021. Previously, Tu’i Malila, a radiated tortoise that lived until about 188-years-old, had been named the oldest turtle.

Due to his old age, Jonathan has lost his sense of smell and is nearly blind due to the cataracts in his eyes. However, he still has a hearty appetite and is in good health, showing no signs of slowing down.

Jonathan’s veterinarian, Joe Hollins, states that the giant tortoise is being hand-fed fruits and vegetables once a week. His favorite foods include carrots, cucumbers, cabbage, lettuce hearts, apples, and bananas.

“It is extraordinary to think that this gentle giant has outlived every other living creature on land, including, of course, the whole human race,” said Hollins.

