Meet The Savannah Cat, An Exotic-Looking Hybrid Breed Between A Wild African Serval And A Siamese Cat That Was First Developed In The Late 1980s

The Savannah cat is a creature of mystery and intrigue due to its exotic look. With its lean body, large, perky ears, and beautiful spotted coat, it looks as if it belongs in the golden plains of Africa, which leads you to wonder if they’re actually suitable as a house pet.

Savannah cats are a hybrid breed, a cross between a wild African serval and a Siamese cat. The result is a feline with the appearance of a wildcat but the friendly demeanor of a domestic pet.

They were first developed in the late 1980s. In 2001, they were recognized as an official breed by the International Cat Association.

These kitties are sociable, highly intelligent, and active. They are said to be dog-like and will follow their owner around the house.

In addition, they can be easily trained, and some owners like to take them outside on leashes. Their coats come in a range of colors, from light tawny shades to deeper tans and browns, always bearing that characteristic black spotted pattern.

In general, Savannah cats get along well with other pets and older children. However, smaller kids may feel intimidated by the cat’s size.

Adult Savannah cats can weigh 25 pounds and grow up to 17 inches tall, so they need a home with lots of space. They also love to leap onto high surfaces, showing off their athletic prowess.

If you’re looking for a low-maintenance, lazy kitty that lounges around in your lap all day, the Savannah cat probably isn’t the best choice for you. Savannah cats demand more attention and care than your average house cat.

You have to make sure they get plenty of playtime, exercise, and enrichment to keep them physically and mentally stimulated.

