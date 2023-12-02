Next Time You Feel A Panic Attack About To Strike, Try These Hacks For A Change

If you’re someone who lives with anxiety, you probably already know that finding ways to soothe those symptoms and stop panic attacks from occurring can be an arduous journey.

That’s because different people experience panic attacks in different ways, so what works for one individual may not be helpful for someone else.

For those who experience frequent and debilitating anxiety, it’s always recommended to seek help from medical professionals to get the proper treatment, like medication and therapy.

But there’s also something to be said for the little, everyday hacks you can turn to when you feel the anxiety rising. So, the next time a panic attack threatens to strike, try out these hacks for a change.

Focus On Breathing

When you feel a panic attack coming on, take a step back and focus on your breathing. Increased heart rate and breathing often come with anxiety.

Breathing techniques can help relax your muscles and calm down your nervous system. Try pouting your lips together and slowly blow out air for four seconds.

Then, take a deep breath and hold it in for four seconds. Repeat the exercise until you feel relief from your symptoms.

Breathwork helps many people, but for some, it can actually worsen their anxiety. If this is the case for you, opt for one of the other strategies below.

