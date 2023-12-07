Raised Vegetable Gardens Aren’t Just A Trendy Aesthetic: Here Are The Various Benefits And How To Create One In Your Very Own Backyard

Gardening isn’t just a hobby; it’s a lifestyle. And when it comes to growing your own food, raised vegetable gardens have become a game changer.

For those with limited mobility, a small amount of space, challenging soil conditions, or just a love for organized aesthetics, raised gardens are the way to go. Let’s delve into why these elevated patches are all the rage and how you can start your very own.

Why Raised Gardens?

While they might just seem trendy, raised gardens are actually a very smart gardening solution.

First of all, they offer better drainage, which is a godsend for plants that dislike wet feet.

Since they are elevated off the ground, they also mean less bending and kneeling– saving your back and knees during those long gardening sessions and making gardening more accessible.

Plus, raised gardens are a fantastic way to beat challenging native soil conditions by giving you complete control over the soil in your garden beds.

On top of that, raised beds warm up faster in the spring and stay warm longer into the fall, extending your growing season. This is especially useful in cooler climates where ground soil takes longer to warm. So, the added warmth can significantly improve germination rates and overall plant growth.

Lastly, raised gardens can help deter some pests, like slugs and snails, and make it easier to install barriers for burrowing animals.

