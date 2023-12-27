Right After Her Husband Passed, She Found Out He’d Been Cheating On Her With A Much Younger Woman

This woman’s husband struggled with alcoholism and trying to stay sober.

Not long ago, he relapsed and passed away after getting into a car accident while intoxicated. His car was the only one involved in the accident.

Over the years, her husband’s alcoholism was a constant issue for them and caused her an immense amount of anger, so learning that his drinking was what led to his death was deeply upsetting.

Several days after her husband died, she was looking through his phone for photos, and she discovered text messages between him and a woman.

Through these conversations, it became evident that he had been having an affair with this woman for a year or more.

She also realized that the woman her husband was cheating with was clearly much younger, and she guessed that the woman was no older than 19 while she and her husband were in their mid to late 30s.

This made everything so much worse because she was already enraged that her husband relapsed, drove drunk, and got into an accident that caused his death.

Now, she had to cope with the fact that he had been hiding an affair from her. It crushed her because he was fully aware that one of her past partners had been unfaithful to her and how much pain she experienced due to the cheating.

When she’d had conversations about this with her husband, he talked about his past experience with being cheated on as well, claiming that he knew how painful it was to go through that. He told her that he would exercise patience with her and that she deserved to be with someone who treated her with respect.

