She And Her Husband Wouldn’t Let Her Sister-In-Law Bring Her New Boyfriend To Their Wedding Dinner, And Now Her Sister-In-Law Hasn’t Spoken To Her Husband In Four Months

Not long ago, this 31-year-old woman and her husband, 33, got married after dating for two and a half years.

Their ceremony was held at the courthouse, with only their two best friends as the witnesses.

They loved having a small ceremony, and it felt very romantic. Prior to the wedding, she and her husband let their families know what their plan was, adding that they would be paying to host a dinner in celebration of their nuptials.

Her husband’s mother expressed her disappointment, but she respected their decision. He has a huge family, which includes tons of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. For the most part, he barely talks to or even sees the vast majority of these family members.

She is on the opposite side of the spectrum in regard to her family. She has gone no contact with all of her family members who live in the same country as she does, and she doesn’t keep in touch with the other family members who live on a different continent.

Instead, she considers her best friends like family, and she feels emotionally healthy and happy with this situation.

Right after they got married, her husband started a group chat, but he forgot to add her to it.

In the group chat, he invited his father, stepmother, mother, stepfather, and his twin older sisters, to their wedding dinner.

Everyone in the chat seemed thrilled and were all looking forward to celebrating their marriage.

