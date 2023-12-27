She Asked For His Rich Dad’s Number After He Tried To Make Her Split The Bill On Their Date

A woman named Karolina Geits (@karolinageits) recorded herself while on a date at a restaurant with a rich guy, capturing the exact moment when he tried to make her split the bill, and she retaliated by asking for his dad’s phone number.

She posted the video on TikTok as a lesson for other women on what to do if a man ever wants to go 50/50 on a date. So far, the video has received 6.2 million views.

At the beginning of the clip, the man seemed to be asking Karolina if she was up for going on a second date. She appeared open to the idea and told him she would call him about it tomorrow.

Then, she settled back into her seat and asked the guy to tell her more about what he did for work. He explained that he worked at his father’s company.

“My father started the company, and you know, I grew up in the family business, and now it’s great. So, I get to work with him and everything he built, and it’s something I’m really proud of,” he said.

The footage cut to the man’s voice in the background, asking the server for their check. Then, he turned to Karolina and suggested they split the bill when it arrived.

She reacted with mild surprise, saying, “Oh, really? I thought we [were] on a date, but if you want to be friends, you know, we can be friends.”

He asserted that they were definitely on a date. He also pointed out that if they were to be husband and wife, the partnership had to be fair, hence the reason he brought up splitting the bill.

In response, she asked if he could give her his father’s phone number so that they could go on a date instead, implying that his father would be able to cover both of their meals. He laughed and agreed to pay for her share as well.

