She Bought Her Boyfriend A Thoughtful Christmas Present, But He Got Her Random Gifts She Didn’t Like

Have you ever had someone be super off when getting you a Christmas present? Sometimes, it can be hard to hide just how much you dislike the gift someone got you.

One woman’s boyfriend got her two random Christmas gifts she wasn’t into, and when he saw her texting her friend about how much she disliked them, he got very upset.

She’s 21, and her boyfriend is 24-years-old. When they celebrated Christmas this year, she had a strange feeling before receiving her gifts from him that she wouldn’t like them. Sure enough, she’d be right.

The first gift her boyfriend gave her was a life-size cardboard cutout of an anime character named Hatsune Miku.

“The first gift just kind of blew my mind,” she said.

“I’ve never once hinted that this would be something I’m interested in, nor have I ever directly mentioned [or] said anything about liking the character. This gift was based on a poster I had in my old apartment that my ex left when he moved out. He was the fan of the character, and I was just left with a poster I had bought for him.”

She also doesn’t like the first gift because she’s always found cardboard cutouts to be creepy. She tried politely explaining this to her boyfriend, as he could tell she wasn’t very into it.

But things didn’t go over well with the second gift he gave her. It was a makeup palette that had neutral shades in it.

“When it comes to makeup, I’m very picky about the stuff I use,” she explained.

