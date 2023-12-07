She Called A Bride On Her Wedding Day And Revealed That The Groom Had Been Trying To Hook Up With Her

Not long ago, this 25-year-old woman graduated from college.

She started school in 2017, and during the year, she had a group of friends, some of whom she was closer with than others.

Among this friend group were a man and woman named Tim and Sally, but she wasn’t too close with Sally.

The following year, she didn’t go back to school due to finances, so she was working for a while instead before starting classes again.

When she returned to school, Tim started texting her from time to time.

Within the last month or so, Tim occasionally invited her to hang out together, and she agreed.

The college they all attended specialized in IT, and it was made up of mostly male students, so she didn’t think it was a big deal to hang out with men as just friends without expecting to be hit on by them.

“The following weeks, he texted me constantly, including a confession, saying he likes me and wishes to pursue more than a friendship type of relationship,” she said.

She didn’t return these feelings because she was too busy with schoolwork and wanted to focus on homework and a final project that she had to finish at the time. There was no way she could start dating someone.

