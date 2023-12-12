She Called Her Mom Out On Facebook For Always Favoring Her Brother’s Kids Over The Rest Of The Grandchildren, And Now Her Mom’s Refusing To Have A Relationship With Her Or Her Kids

This 31-year-old woman has three children– an 11-year-old son, a 7-year-old daughter, and a 1-month-old baby boy. Both her brother, who is 34, and her sister, who is 33, also have three kids each.

Yet, out of the nine grandchildren in their family, her mom always chooses to favor her brother’s kids.

According to her, birthdays and holidays are a “joke” for anyone but her brother’s children.

“His kids get better presents, and my mom is always, and I mean always, with his kids or talking about them,” she explained.

She has tried to talk to her mom about the favoritism, too. But, every time she brings it up, her mom either ignores her or accuses her of being crazy– telling her that she “needs help.”

However, after her mom recently posted on Facebook, the situation came to a head, and she finally spoke her mind online.

For some context, her mom always posts a birthday shoutout on Facebook for each of the grandchildren. So, for her daughter’s seventh birthday, her mom posted, “Happy birthday to my granddaughter, B.”

Yet, for her niece’s birthday just last week, her mom decided to both post a picture and include a loving caption– writing, “Happy birthday to my granddaughter P. Gaga loves you so much, my beautiful girl.”

Now, the blatant difference between her mom’s Facebook post for her daughter versus her brother’s daughter made her seriously upset.

