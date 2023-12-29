She Called Her Sister-In-Law Cheap For Giving Her Grandmother A $50 Gift Card At A Secret Santa That Really Only Had $45 On It Because Her Sister-In-Law Also Used The Gift Card To Pay For Gift Wrap

Every holiday season, this 24-year-old woman, who is married to her husband, 25, plans a Secret Santa for her husband’s family. This has been a tradition for the last seven years.

They use an app for the exchange, and she organizes the name drawing, checks that everyone has received the links, and sends reminders for everyone to draw the names of who they’ll be buying a gift for. She also troubleshoots any technological issues that people encounter within the app.

Her husband’s family is in charge of making the rules for the exchange. His family decided that everyone had to provide their gift wish lists by Thanksgiving.

The budget for gifts was $50 because they wanted to avoid some people buying presents for $5 and others purchasing items for $100. Her husband’s entire family has agreed to stick to this budget.

She and her husband don’t give any of his family members any other gifts, so this gift exchange is really important to them. They also had given her grandmother $50 so that she would be able to buy someone a Secret Santa gift.

Her 70-year-old grandmother lives with her and her husband, and her grandmother participates in holiday gatherings with her in-laws.

Most of her husband’s family members stick to gifting people experiences or things they know the person would enjoy. Gift cards are often a popular choice.

“Last year, my sister-in-law, 35, drew my grandmother’s name for the Secret Santa. When we were going around handing out our gifts, my sister-in-law handed my grandmother a small box,” she said.

“My grandmother opened it, and inside was a gift card to one of her favorite stores. My sister-in-law made a joke that the card had $45 on it because the box she put it in cost her $5.”

